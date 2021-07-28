Kanye West: Peek Inside His 'Donda' Living Quarters at Mercedes Benz Stadium

Kanye West has given his fans a sneak peek inside his living quarters in Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium

The wealthy US superstar is living inside the stadium as he finishes his highly-anticipated album, Donda

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the hip-hop mogul's bedroom inside the venue

Kanye West has taken to social media to share a sneak peek inside his living quarters inside Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium. The superstar is renting the stadium as he is finishing his upcoming album, Donda.

The hip-hop mogul's bedroom has a simple single bed, no windows, a digital clock and a wall-mounted TV. In the pic, one can also see some clothing, shoes and an open black suitcase.

Kanye West has shared a peek inside his 'Donda' living quarters at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Image: @kanyewest

The rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday, 28 July and posted the pic without a caption. According to Daily Mail, there's also an opening dresser in the room in which Ye hung some outfits.

The snap was also shared on Twitter by @Saint. Check out some of the reactions from tweeps below:

@ggxrst said:

"This is every divorced dad's new apartment one week in."

@Patrick15Dolan wrote:

"Kanye living in a storage closet in the basement of a stadium to finish this album, not a chance it isn’t a classic."

@driponem22 commented:

"It's a mindset. To remind himself that nothing is deserved, we come from the bottom and grind for our dreams, through pure hunger."

@BagendaAlvin said:

"The shoes in the corner look more expensive than the whole room though."

@RussiBeats wrote:

"Looks spacious. This album has to be a classic if he wants to live here, nothing else matters to him but the music right now!"

Kim Kardashian attends Kanye West's Donda album listening party

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kim Kardashian was part of her ex-hubby Kanye West's album's listening event on Thursday night, 22 July. Kim and their four children were part of the massive crowd that attended the listening session at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Even though Kim and the US rapper are no longer an item, they make sure that their kids are part of their daily lives. Family is everything for Kanye West who even named the album after his mom, Donda.

The hip-hop mogul's album name, Donda, trended high on Twitter as his fans from across the world discuss their favourite songs in the album. TMZ reported that the hip-hop mogul gifted 5 000 tickets to staff and students from some Atlanta institutions to come and vibe with him.

