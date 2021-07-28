Former 'Generations' Actress Sindi Buthelezi Passes Away at Age 32

Former Generations actress Sindi Buthelezi, who was popularly known as Zinhle, has passed away at the age of 32

The news of the star's passing broke late on Tuesday and has been confirmed by her sister Nonhlanhla Sikhakhane

TV lovers have taken to social media to share their tributes and send condolences to the 32-year-old's family an friends

Sindi Buthelezi has passed away. The news of the former Generations actress broke late on Tuesday, 27 July.

The star is popularly known as Zinhle Mathe in Mzansi, a character she portrayed in the now-defunct Generations. Some people also remember her as Chopper's bae in the former SABC 1 soapie.

Former 'Generations' actress Sindi Buthelezi passed away at age 32. Image: @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the sad news of the 32-year-old thespian's passing on Twitter. TshisaLIVE also reports that Sindi's older sister, Nonhlanhla Sikhakhane, confirmed her passing.

Tweeps have been sharing their tributes and condolences to the star's passing since Tuesday. Check out some of the reactions below:

@Silvah_7 said:

"So so so sad to learn of the passing of Former Generations actress Sindi Buthelezi who was known on screen to be Zinhle, dating Choppa (Mandla) in the original Generations! Ayi, siyaphela isizwe. Just 32 years old…"

@NkululekoZamani wrote:

"Rest In Peace Sindi Buthelezi. I'm TIRED!!! I'm exhausted of these R.I.P's of such exceptional and exemplary SOULS. Fly high Baby Girl."

@koko_nangamso commented:

"No no no no... She was the sweetest person with an even infectious smile and laughter... Fellow res mate at UJ."

@khabonina_v added:

"Oh no. I remember her from the old Generations. She played Zinhle and was a plus size model, she also had like an eating disorder or something (on the soapie). Sad that people only remember her as Chopa's girlfriend... RIP Sindi."

Former 'Generations' and 'Muvhango' star Mutodi Neshehe passes away

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that actor Mutodi Neshehe has passed on. The former Muvhango star's family confirmed in a statement that he died on Thursday evening, 1 June.

The thespian was known in Mzansi for his role in Muvhango as Ndalamo Mukwevho. He also played the role of Karabo Moroka's second husband in Generations back in the day.

The award-winning actor's brother INPHASeDJ, who is also rapper Gigi Lamayne's DJ, took to Twitter and shared the sad news. According to TimesLIVE, the family said in a statement:

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mutodi Neshehe on July 1, 2021. He was our brother, uncle, father, mentor, role model and actor."

