The driver of a nearly $3 million supercar will feel hard done after his Bugatti Chiron went up in flames

A video of the incident set social media ablaze as Instagram users reacted in shock to the ghastly sight

There is speculation that the exotic car was deliberately set on fire with several users providing interesting background information on the car's supposed owner

Videos showing a $2.8 (R41.7) million Bugatti Chiron up in flames inside a garage in Miami, USA after it was allegedly set ablaze on purpose is making the rounds on social media.

The costly misfortune is likely to render the owner hairless and needing a heavy insurance payout if they are to once again enjoy the perks of driving a luxury sports car of this calibre.

A $2.8 million Bugatti Chiron was set on fire inside a garage in Miami, USA with a video subsequently taken and shared on social media. Image: @supercar.fails/ Instagram.

Videos posted by @supercar.fails on Instagram reveal the full extent of the damage. In one such video, only the front and the driver-side door panels appear to have been scorched.

On closer inspection, the carbon fibre on the vehicle appears to have melted in the heat its left front tyre is showed to have sustained extensive destruction. The first video was captioned:

"Bugatti Chiron owned by recording artist, @elalfaeljefe, burnt down in Miami. It was supposedly purposely set ablaze."

A second video, which further showed the extent of the damage to the exotic car from a different angle, was accompanied by a caption reading:

"Another angle of the Chiron that caught fire today in Miami. It was supposedly purposely set ablaze."

Instagram users were left cringing at the ghastly sight and flooded to the comments section to react in shock.

l3unyy said:

"[The] insurance company is in trouble now."

jujugraam shared:

"This is what jealous people resort to."

mr.leven.een highlighted:

"Bugatti's don't catch fire, this was set on fire."

mo2faded vented:

"Not even my car and I wanna find out who TF did this."

grinkoofficial added:

"First, they shot up Rolls, now this? Interesting."

