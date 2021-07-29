A local man has got social media buzzing after claiming to have bought the first-ever car in his family

A few people are not convinced and one man even claims to be the car's actual owner

Locals headed to the comments section sharing their mixed reactions to the spicy exchange

A local man has got social media buzzing after sharing snaps of the new car he just bought for himself. Unfortunately, many people are convinced the car does not actually belong to him and that the post may be phoney.

Either way, the young man is sticking to his guns and proudly claims to be the first car owner in his whole family.

This man is being accused of lying about who the real owner of this car is. Images: @DlalaChampion/Twitter

Heading online, @DlalaChampion shared the good news with his many followers.

"First-person to buy a car in my family, must say I'm proud I did it," he captioned the pic of the white VW Polo.

While some social media users quickly congratulated the fella, others were in disbelief as they felt sure they had seen the car somewhere else before.

One suspicious social media user even claimed the car belonged to him.

Check out some of the comments below:

@HectorMokhali1 said:

"You mean your father didn't own any car?"

@MolotsiBrand said:

"This guy is lying, this is my car people."

@Teezy_Promking said:

"Lmao I knew I'd find the owner in the comments."

@KealebogaKgomo4 said:

"Congratulations. Can someone please send him the Polo manual."

@YunloonT said:

"No, a brother achieved something you could ever hope to achieve when you were his age, instead of asking dom questions, listen to AKA- Congratulate."

@Oupa14684233 said:

"Those oil leaks on the floor are pure evidence there was once a car in your family."

@dean_dladla said:

"Congrats bafo. Now minimise the circles. Some will be jealous."

Proud man shows off the house he built for parents: #BlackSuccess

In similar inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that a local man has headed online to share snaps of the incredible improvements he's made to his elderly parents' home. While it's not clear if the young many simply made a few alterations or moved the family into a new home altogether, the results were definitely eye-catching.

Heading online, @Lebzit shared the good news.

"Some call it Black Tax. I call it Black Success," he captioned the inspirational post.

While many social media users felt touched by the man's post, it quickly sparked a heated debate. Many social media users headed to the comments section and shared their own thoughts about whether or not it was necessary to build their parents a house.

Check out some of the comments below:

@BrianMatonsi said:

"It's an illustration of what you can do if you are not such a bum with your money."

@SboniseniGaxa said:

"You even upgraded the neighbour's houses and took out the street pole uyaspana mfo."

@JasonKhumalo2 said:

"All roofs of neighbours have changed as well. Well done to the kids in this hood for upgrading their parents' houses."

@KasieNova said:

"This isn't the same house, but let's focus on the fact that upgrading Kini isn't black tax, it's called responsibility. Salute bafo, kwande."

@RevTapsLiphoko said:

"Black tax is not a negative notion. No need to gloat and throw shade. Do good and take pride in it. Walk your journey in your own shoes because you won't ever walk in any other's shoes."

@AtinJozwa said:

"In life it's always like that, while others will congratulate you, others will look for something to attack you about.... well-done brother, that's awesome job well-done."

