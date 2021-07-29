Pitso Mosimane Has His Eyes on Nkosingiphile Ngcobo for Al Ahly

Coach Pitso Mosimane has spoken about having a South African target and now it's clear who he wants for his club

According to Al Ahly legend Ahmed Shobier, the club is looking to sign Kaizer Chiefs' Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

Pitso was previously linked with signing Mamelodi Sundowns attacking players Gaston Sirino and Peter Shalulile

It appears that Pitso Mosimane has his eyes set on a South African player as he's said before to the media. Mosimane apparently is looking to sign Kaizer Chiefs youngster Nkosingiphile Ngcobo to his impressive Ah Ahly side.

Before, there were rumours that Mosimane wanted to sign Gaston Sirino and Peter Shalulile from Mamelodi Sundowns but it has emerged that he doesn't want to step on anyone's toes.

Mosimane is still embroiled with a court case with Sundowns with the club demanding he pay R8 million. He has since said that he will not attempt to sign any Masandawana players because he doesn't want anyone to take him to court.

Al Ahly legend Ahmed Shobier says that Al Ahly is looking to sign Ngcobo from AmaKhosi, according to a report by The South African.

“The South African player that Mosimane spoke about is Kaizer Chiefs’ winger Ngcobo and he is not the only player that Al Ahly is speaking with,” Shobier said, according to KingFut.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo came up through the Kaizer Chiefs development system and has spent his entire career with the club, collecting four goals in 44 games.

