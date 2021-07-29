Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs: Carling Black Label Line Ups Are Set

The pre-season Carling Black Label Cup has fans excited and they've already chosen their starting line-ups

The Soweto Derby always has fans on the edge of their seats and this time will be no different

Fans can't wait for the match to take place and the starting-line up sees a few interesting selections in the squads

The Soweto Derby is back with a bang and will start off in the Carling Black Label pre-season clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. The interesting part of the Carling Black Label Cup is that the fans get to choose the starting line-ups and they have now been confirmed.

Both Soweto clubs are looking to get back to their winning ways and they both have been without silverware for some time. The match will be kicking off on 1 August.

The mouthwatering Carling Black Label Cup clash has fans on the edge of their seats. Image: @KaizerChiefs, @MararaMoabelo

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori and forward Thabang Monare won over 100 000 votes each for Orlando Pirates, making them the most popular Buccaneers players.

The voting was significantly more prolific for Kaizer Chiefs players with three Amakhosi stars receiving around 200 000 votes. Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic led the way with over 193 000 votes, according to The South African.

Check out the starting line-ups below:

Kaizer Chiefs

Itumeleng Khune, Erick Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Happy Mashiane, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Lebohang Lesako, Njabulo Blom, Kearyn Baccus, Sabelo Radebe, Samir Nurkovic, Khama Billiat

Orlando Pirates

Richard Ofori, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Innocent Maela, Wayde Jooste, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Thembinkosi Lorch, Ben Motshwari, Deon Hotto, Fortune Makaringe, Thabang Monare, Gabadinho Mhango

Itumeleng Khune has been offered a contract extension from Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News previously reported that after plenty of speculation about his future, Kaizer Chiefs has offered Itumeleng Khune an extension on his contract. Khune will be staying at Naturena and is breaking a record in the process to become the longest-serving player for the club.

Khune was rumoured to be joining a club in Qatar but it seems like he's decided to stay in South Africa. Daniel Akpeyi currently has the number one goalkeeping position but it looks like Itu wants to fight for his place.

Khune will be equalling Patrick ‘Ace’ Ntsoelengoe's record for being the longest-serving player. The goalkeeper has been under contract at Kaizer Chiefs since 2004, staying loyal to the club for years.

