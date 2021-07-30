Bonang Matheba was overcome with pride when Mzansi’s Olympian Tatjana Schoenmaker broke a record and received a goldmedal at the Olympics

Taking to social media to congratulate Tatjana, Bonang made it known what an awesome win this is for our country

Fans helped Bonang praise Tatjana by taking to the comment section with messages rejoicing her lit win

Bonang Matheba is so proud of Mzansi’s Olympian Tatjana Schoenmaker for getting a gold and breaking a record at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Taking to social media, Bonang congratulated Tatjana on her incredible win, showing patriotism and unity. Bonang is truly delighted!

Bonang Matheba took to social media to praise Mzansi’s Olympian Tatjana Schoenmaker for her incredible win. Image: @tatjanaschoen and @bonang.

Tatjana broke her second Olympic record of the Tokyo Games, doing the most through the 200m breaststroke preliminaries in 2:19:16. She was only five-hundredths of a second off the eight-year-old world record and when she saw her time on the results board, she was delighted and then cried.

Sharing Bonang’s pride, many others took to the comment section of her post to praise Tatjana. It was a moment the people of Mzansi will never forget, a real win for our county.

Mzansi praises Tatjana Schoenmaker for her incredible win

South Africans are delighted as they celebrate Tatjana Schoenmaker, who set an Olympic record at the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo, reported Briefly News. The Mzansi swimmer bagged a silver medal in the breaststroke and has made the country really proud.

Many of her followers and many in the sporting fraternity are now sending their messages of support. Schoenmaker, 24, also made history on Tuesday to become the first female swimmer from Mzansi to claim an Olympic medal since Penny Heyns' bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

People such as Gauteng Department of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi joined scores of fans in celebrating Schoenmaker’s success.

“Fellow South Africans, remember this name #TatjanaSchoenmaker our silver medallist #TokyoOlympics2020 We just call her Shoeeessss!”

