Bonang Matheba continues to reign over Mzansi despite having been living her best life in New York for some time now

Social media user @HimThird was wowed by the fact that Bonang’s House of BNG is the official drank of Miss SA again

Bonang was once the host of Miss SA and now her widely-loved bubbly is the official beverage of the event

No matter where in the world Bonang Matheba is, best believe she is still slaying in Mzansi. This queen never fails to inspire with her undeniably lit hustle.

Bonang Matheba might be in New York but that does not mean she is not keeping up her queen status in Mzansi. Image: @bonang

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, @HimThird shared the news that Bonan’s House of BNG is yet again the official drink of Miss SA. @HimThird was wowed at the fact that Queen B is currently living her best life in New York, however, she is still dominating SA – these are moves only queens can make!

@HimThird posted:

“...@Bonang is living her best life in the Big Apple, but she continues to make boss moves in the country... No CHOICE BUT TO STAN ✨”

Having her bubbly as part of Miss SA is a big thing for Bonang as she was once the 'hostess with the mostest'. Bonang prides herself on her hustle and there is no denying that she has made monumental moves.

Bonang Matheba had peeps shook after posting on TikTok despite apparent dislike for the platform

Bonang Matheba swore TikTok challenges were not for her, however, when Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down Queen B jumped on board, reported Briefly News.

Taking to TikTok with a lit clip, Bonang busted a move to the golden oldie Let’s Groove by Earth, Fire and Wind. Gurl can groove! After having had her say regarding TikTok some time back, peeps were shocked to see B posting, especially a clip like this!

The comment section quickly filled, and it turns out that the people of TikTok are pleased to seen Queen B making an appearance. Bonang is an interesting person to say the least, so seeing more of her on this platform is something fans welcome.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@boledi28 said:

“Not you @bonang_m having TikTok after saying 'Di camera, di light, you must practice as well', hai suka."

@zayaan4 said:

“But I thought we don’t TikTok.”

@tumsmmope said:

“Haooooo what happened to ring light plaka, die steps?”

