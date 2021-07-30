Young man Celebrates Becoming Lawyer with his Father who is also a Lawyer

@alsonelson on Twitter has been called to the bar just like his dad who is also in the prestigious profession

Sharing a picture of himself dressed as a lawyer together with his dad, @alsonelson said that his old boy is the real celebrant

Social media users have been sharing heartwarming reactions on the inspiring post

A gentleman identified as theFilmnerd on Twitter with the handle, @alsonelson, is heaping numerous positive reactions on the social media platform after he was called to the bar.

In a post sighted by Briefly News on his personal handle, Nelson shared a picture of himself dressed as a lawyer together with his dad who is also in the prestigious profession.

According to Nelson, although he is the one who just became a lawyer, the real celebrant of the big achievement is his father who raised him to also get called to the bar.

See the post below:

The two men were seen beaming with brilliant smiles in the tweet that is beginning to go viral.

Twitter reactions

Below were some comments shared on the rather inspiring post.

@fomax112 interestingly found something to criticize

The wig thing should be part of colonisation history. Most countries have moved on but we still have many things in the system linked to slavery and colonisation.

@diminki commented:

I don't even know who is who. You could both pass for each other in court

@Bobby_FamSeni indicated:

This is the photo of the year for me. Straight to the Law Hall of fame.

Nelson and his father

Source: UGC

Ghanaian lady called to the bar on 24th birthday

In an equally exciting report, a young and beautiful Ghanaian lady called Deladem Dzotsi, was called to the bar of England and Wales as a qualified barrister on her 24th birthday.

The lady who made the announcement on her personal Twitter handle, @delademdzotsi, indicated that the grand moment in her life took place on May 27, 2021.

Along with the exciting pronouncement, the beautiful 24-year-old lady attached three photos of herself beaming with elegant smiles in her robe and wig.

