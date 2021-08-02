EFF's Floyd Shivambu Wants to Know Who Axed Robert Marawa: "We Will Act"

Robert Marawa got sacked by the SABC once again and Floyd Shivambu is not very happy about what has happened

Taking to social media, Shivambu said that Marawa should let him know who did this so they can deal with him

Robert Marawa was reportedlydismissed through a WhatsApp message just hours before he had to come in to do the show

Floyd Shivambu, deputy leader of the EFF, has demanded that famous media figure Robert Marawa disclose the people responsible for his recent dismissal from the SABC.

After the completion of his show MSW (Marawa Sport Worldwide), which he presented on Metro FM and Radio 2000 on Fridays, the broadcaster parted ties with the sports presenter.

“Who is this cabal in SABC Sport Live and the SABC which continuously mutilates the broadcaster’s capacity to attract and keep as many listeners and viewers as possible?” said Shivambu on social media.

Floyd Shivambu says that he will take action against those who fired Robert Marawa. Image: @robertmarawa, Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Marawa posted a WhatsApp text message interaction with SABC acting station manager Kina Nhlengethwa in which he was ordered not to come back to work for his final programme.

While many followers were shocked by the announcement, Shivambu pushed Marawa to name the cabal.

“You, Robert Marawa, understand the space and broadcasting craft and many people appreciate it. Name the cabal, we’ll act," said the EFF deputy president.

The public broadcaster has sacked Marawa for the second time after the two parted ways in 2017. Nhlengethwa advised Marawa not to report for duty and that his last show had been cancelled in a text message, which he shared on Twitter.

Robert Marawa fired by SABC without warning

Marawa is one of the most talented and respected sports presenters both on television and radio; his departure will definitely come as a blow to the listeners.

The former SuperSport TV presenter was the host of the well known Marawa Sports Worldwide which aired on both Metro FM and Radio 2000. The embattled public broadcaster released a statement indicating that Marawa leaves together with Vaylen Kirtley.

