Lucas Radebe Says Percy Tau Needs to Stay at Brighton & Hove Albion

Lucas Radebe has advised Percy Tau to stay at Brighton & Hove Albion and fight for his place to start in the squad

The former Bafana Bafana player thinks that Tau needs to fight for his spot so that he can play in the English Premier League

Percy Tau recently played in a friendly match where he scored a goal and this caused a debate about his future at the club

Percy Tau has had quite a whirlwind of a career with Brighton & Hove Albion and is pretty much still open to the idea of leaving the club. Tau has been sent out on loan a few times since joining the club and many thought he'd finally get the chance when he was recalled.

When Tau was recalled to the team, fans hoped that he would be getting some more game time but it was not to be. He recently played in a friendly match and impressed by scoring a goal but nobody knows if it will be enough.

The legendary Lucas Radebe thinks that Percy Tau needs to stay at Brighton. He thinks that will be a good move for his career.

“I don’t think Percy must leave. I see no point in returning to Belgium because he’s been there before. He’s talented enough to play at Brighton. He must fight harder," said Radebe to SowetanLIVE.

Brighton declined to release the former Mamelodi Sundowns star forward for SA Under-23 duty, denying him a chance to play for South Africa in the Tokyo Olympics, according to News24.

