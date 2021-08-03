Halala: 'Idols SA' Host ProVerb Bags New Presenting Gig on 'The Property Game'

ProVerb has bagged a new hosting gig and the media personality's fans cannot wait to watch their fave on the new show

The Idols SA presenter is the new host of The Property Game , which is all about property investment in Mzansi

According to the star, he will co-host the show with property investment entrepreneur Sylvia Milosevic

ProVerb has bagged another hosting gig. The Idols SA presenter is the new host of The Property Game on DStv's Home channel.

The star took to social media a few days ago to share his good news. The show premieres on Wednesday, 4 August, according to the media personality.

'Idols SA' host Proverb has bagged a new presenting gig on 'The Property Game'. Image: @proverbmusic

Source: Instagram

ProVerb will host the show with property investment entrepreneur Sylvia Milosevic. He took to Instagram to explain what the show is about. According to ZAlebs, he wrote:

"The Property Game. A docu-series about property investment. Each week we meet property investors who teach us about different property investment strategies and we learn from our resident property investment expert and head mentor @sylviamilosevicofficial."

ProVerb's fans took to his comment section to congratulate him and shared that they can't wait to watch the programme. Check out some of their comments below:

telletroliene said:

"Can't wait and congrats on your new show."

selemengleboela wrote:

"I’m so excited for you big brother."

rikhotsosylvia said:

"Will glue our eyes on the screen on 4 August."

bulelwa_fobosi commented:

"Congratulations. I'll watch most definitely."

evelyn_aka_eve added:

"I enjoy property shows so DEFINITELY! Adding this to my MUST watch list. CONGRATULATIONS!"

