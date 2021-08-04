Something Loading: DJ Fresh Shares Snap with DJ Sbu, Marawa and Touch

DJ Fresh has fuelled rumours that he is up to something alongside fellow axed DJs, DJ Sbu, Robert Marawa and Tbo Touch

The media personality took to social media to post a snap standing with the big names, however he provided no explanations

Mzansi social media users threw in some guesses about what the controversial group could be working on

It seems DJ Sbu was hinting at something big when he earlier proposed starting a radio station with all the famous fired broadcasters in the country.

DJ Fresh followed up on the post by taking to social media to share a picture standing with DJ Sbu, Tbo Touch and Robert Marawa.

The media personality, who has been fairly quiet after being accused of sexual harassment, did not post anything else to accompany the picture. The anticipation has left his fans going a little crazy online.

@vince_sp said:

“So there are meetings taking place, nice. Halla if ya'll need producers. Ngi la!!!!!”

@sinatrii said:

“Abo grootman.”

@tshwgothewalter said:

“Let’s goooo!”

@realhappykamo said:

“You guys should have started this long time ago instead of working for the white monopoly. Please don't forget DJ Kent. Y'all have my full 100% support.”

DJ Sbu proposes radio station for fired ‘legends’ amid Robert Marawa dismissal

In similar news, Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu shook up Mzansi social media after he took to Twitter to make an interesting proposition. The media mogul pitched the idea of hiring the many fired Mzansi DJs to appear on one radio station.

Sbu proposed that the station have the recently fired Robert Marawa, Gareth Cliff, Tbo Touch and DJ Fresh. The media personality also included himself in the hypothetical line up.

He said:

“Now that Robert has also joined the Fired Squad. How many of you would love to see this Radio Station happen and which sisters would you recommend to join these goats on the line up?”

