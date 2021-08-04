Dad Catches Adorable Daughter "Stealing" Food, Cute Viral Videos Warm Hearts

An adorable little girl has warmed hearts on social media with a cute video that captured her munching on the snacks she "stole"

The girl could be seen walking out of the bathroom with a box of cereal snacks and as her dad expressed surprise, she dropped it on the floor

Many social media users instantly fell in love with the cute video and flooded the comment section

An adorable little girl has warmed hearts on social media after she was captured on camera "stealing" snacks and munching on them in the bathroom.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @snackbandits_dad, the girl could be seen walking out of the kitchen with a box of cereal snacks.

The little girl has warmed hearts on social media after "stealing" cereal. Photo credit: @snackbandits_dad

As her dad expressed surprise, she smiled for the camera and instantly dropped the box of cereal snacks on the floor.

After dropping the box on the floor, she took a look at it as if to pick it up and ignore the man behind the camera.

Social media users are in love with the video

Reacting to the adorable video, an Instagram user with the handle @maameafuaantwiwaa wrote:

"Why she always eating in the bathroom like it's the secret realm."

@hollywoodhorton said:

"What magic is in the bathroom and how is all the snack in there... I need parts."

@mecca_skillz commented:

"Its her head wrap and Nike Dunks and of course that smile and laugh for me."

@royalbloom.ng said:

"Her lil smile and cute outfits gets me every time."

“Pulsating”: Mzansi reacts to video of cute girl singing gospel song

Briefly News previously reported the Mzansi social media community is entertained by a cute young girl who is seen singing a gospel song. The young lady’s video clip is doing the rounds on Twitter.

Singing a gospel tune, Wena Nkosi Uyazi, the bubbly child has left many impressed with her voice and confidence. The video was posted by @Christo Thurston and it's a hit among his followers as it had collected more than 2 000 likes at the time Briefly News put this report together.

The video: video

South Africans are really impressed

@LetahboTouchill said:

“Good morning mzalwane.”

@Africa665 said:

“Everything was normal until the king of Maskandi showed up.”

@SOuthinaM said:

“This girl sings 100% better than me at her age... wooow.”

@Ntulize_bus said:

“This little lady is too brilliant.”

