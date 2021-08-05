US music mogul Diddy is reportedly starting a new record label focusing on R&B music but not many people are happy with the news

The rapper-turned-businessman has been slammed in the past for allegedly exploiting artists who were signed to his Bad Boy record label

Music fans took to social media to share their reactions to the news that he is starting a new label and most had only negative things to say about Diddy

Diddy is starting a new record label but not many people are impressed. Music lovers believe that the superstar doesn't have good intentions.

They took to social media to share their thoughts on the news that the US music mogul is staring a new record label focusing only on R&B artists.

Rap-Up reports that the rapper-turned-businessman said he plans to do things differently with the new label as he had been slammed for the past contracts he gave artists who were signed to his label, Bad Boy.

According to the publication, Diddy, aka Love, said he'll enter into a 50/50 partnership with his artists this time around. Check out some of the comments below from people who reacted to the story on Twitter:

@MartonyoC wrote:

"They're not gonna get paid. They won't own their music, it's better options out there now. Da Band, Danity Kane, Day 26, Mace, Black Rob, I mean I could go on down."

@Black_Action commented:

"I thought Diddy was in his African bag with Burna Boy. I wish him well with his new African R&B business. Thoughts and prayers."

@JSTQWN said:

"Listen for all the people in here saying how do I sign up… when all is said and done I don’t want you all on your 'exposing diddy' campaign bothering us with your tears you should’ve known better."

@STFU_anajai2 wrote:

"Is he still gonna be in every artist's video like before?"

@empresstaj_ added:

"We need a Surviving Diddy documentary. It’s time to expose him because these kids might not know better."

Diddy explains funny story of 15 cockroaches on his face

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that US hip-hop mogul Diddy has responded to people from across the globe who questioned his hilarious 15 cockroaches story in July. The funny story was meant to motivate people to work hard in order to achieve their dreams.

Many people did not believe the media personality's story. They wanted to know how he knew there 15 cockroaches on his face because he claimed he was sleeping at the time.

Complex reports that in a recent interview, the rapper gave more context to the story. He told Vanity Fair:

"People were like, ‘How did you know it was 15?’ and I was like, ‘If you had 15 roaches on your face, you would know there was around 15 roaches on your face'."

