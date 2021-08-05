A doctor at Groote Schuur Hospital in the Western Cape says he has not treated any people vaccinated against Covid-19 in need of drastic medical intervention

The Western Cape province has now been declared the epicentre of the third wave of the coronavirus

Dr Marc Mendelson believes that the Covid-19 jab works and helps protect individuals against serious illness

Dr Marc Mendelson of Groote Schuur Hospital in the Western Cape says he has yet to come across a patient with Covid-19 pneumonia who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Western Cape has recently been declared the epicentre of the third wave of Covid-19 infections by Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo with the province recording over 40 000 active cases on Monday, according to IOL.

A doctor at Groote Schuur Hospital says patients who have received the coronavirus vaccine have not developed Covid-19 pneumonia at the Western Cape hospital. Image: Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Dr Marvin Hsiao of Groote Schuur Complex of the National Health Laboratory Service did however note that the epicentre status was decided on the fact the province now has the highest number of active cases and was not decided on scientific backing.

3 631 patients have been hospitalised due to Covid-19 in the Western Cape while 748 of the admitted patients are either in high care or ICU, according to News24.

Mendelson told News24 that as it stands no patient of his that has received the Covid-19 jab is in the high care ward, however, he cannot say the same for patients who have been taking Ivermectin.

He stated the importance of getting the coronavirus vaccine as he has seen firsthand how it can save lives. Mendelson believes that the Cobid-19 vaccine does a brilliant job of protecting against serious disease, which is why he has yet to meet a vaccinated person in need of dramatic intervention.

Expert says Covid-19 herd immunity may not be reached, vaccines can help SA live with the virus

Briefly News previously reported Professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand Shabir A Madhi says that the idea presented in 2020 that we would eventually reach herd immunity was misplaced, according to a report by eNCA.

Madhi says with the rapid speed the coronavirus is able to mutate and become more transmissible and more deadly has taken the possibility of herd immunity off the table and stated that we should start moving away from the term.

"We should start to avoid using that term in the context of SARS-CoV-2, because it’s not going to materialise – or is unlikely to materialise – during our lifetimes," states Madhi.

Madhi says after moving away from the idea that herd immunity is possible, we should be looking into ways that we can live with Covid-19 and added that vaccines are one way of helping us with a life with the coronavirus.

Source: Briefly.co.za