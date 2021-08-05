Man Hilariously Tries to Recreate Beyoncé’s Dance Moves, SA Reacts: #EpicFail

A European man has social media users laughing after attempting some very challenging dance moves

The poor fella found inspiration in a Beyoncé music video but hilariously failed to deliver the same clean execution

Social media users took to the comments section to share their reactions to the funny clip

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A European guy certainly has the world laughing after sharing his attempt at a few iconic Beyoncé dance moves. The poor fella may have given the advanced steps his best shot but it's clear he won't be winning any awards for his silly performance.

This man has hilariously tried to recreate Beyoncé's dance moves: Images: Getty, @vovanalexeev/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

Heading to his TikTok account, @vovanalexeev shared the outrageous clip.

The young man tries his best to echo the pop diva's every action mimicking her dance moves as best as he can. No one can argue with the young man's hilarious determination to get the steps right but his moves were unfortunately not up to standard.

Social media users took to the comments section to share their reactions to the comical post. Check out some of the comments below:

@bilintinamakeup said:

"Ahahahahah literally only Beyonce can do those moves and look amazing."

@lorend_96 said:

"@gemski.90 so this is what I look like drunk and trying to dance! The world is right… never again."

@denisee.vi said:

"The thing is...beyoncé looks hot while doing that."

@moezeindtb said:

"The back fall killed me."

@taturbug12 said:

"I’ve watched this at least 15 times and I’m still rolling! Perfect 100%."

@rwroo88 said:

"Actually nearly spat my brew out with that fall."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Young lady's fast dance from Ghana Party in the Park in London goes viral

In some more viral dance news, Briefly News previously reported that a young lady from the Ghana Party in the Park that was held in the United Kingdom is making waves on social media after a dance video of her from the party was shared online.

The lady, who some social media users have identified as Christabel from the Bronx, puts up powerful legwork that appears to be one of the fastest dance moves the internet has seen lately.

Her moves were so energetic and quick that she intermittently had to keep pulling her dress up in order to prevent the content on her chest from pouring out.

Social media reactions

As expected, netizens could not hold back their reactions after watching the eye-popping video. Below were some comments.

@Major_Dealer mentioned:

"If not say the Party in the park logo dey der I could have sworn with all I have dat dis girl is from chokor … street dance imbedded in dem."

@BrezzSpecialist commented:

"Chalewote on stage in London... Let's wear it on stage in Ghana and see er."

@rnyantakyi002 stated:

"You figa ebe hall week. This is UK party in the park."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za