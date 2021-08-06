Exclusive: MKRSA’s J’Something & David Higgs Spill Sauce on Season 3

Briefly News attended the virtual media launch for My Kitchen Rules SA ( MKRSA ) Season 3 and it was awesome

Judges J’Something and David Higgs gave some insight into how MKRSA sets itself apart from other cooking shows and revealed that they will be meeting the contestants on Monday, 9 August 2021

Filming in a Covid-19 free bubble, MKRSA is set to take over Mzansi TV screens on 19 September, 2021

My Kitchen Rules SA (MKRSA) Season 3 is about to start filming and Briefly News had the privilege of attending the virtual media launch.

Cooking some delicious Asian ramen with judges J’Something and David Higgs, Briefly News got some inside information into Season 3.

J’Something and David Higgs hosted an awesome virtual media launch for MKRSA Season 3 and it was a lot of fun. Image: @jsomethingmusic and @davidhiggschef

Those attending got to see the official MKRSA Season 3 trailer and it is on fire, literally! J’Something and David are beyond excited to meet the new contestants and will be doing so on Monday, 9 August.

When asked what they feel sets MKRSA apart from other cooking competitions, both J’Something and David said the “realness” of the show. What you see on MKRSA is what happens in the kitchen, it is real, raw and relatable.

MKRSA is being filmed in a Covid-19 free bubble, making this season a little different from the others. Contestants will do everything on-site, making the competition that much more gruelling.

J’Something said he is looking for constants who see the depth of food, the colours, textures, smells and tastes. J’Something loves how multidimensional food is.

David is looking forward to seeing passionate home cooks grow into competition chefs who could very easily cook in a boujee kitchen after taking on MKRSA.

MKRSA Season 3 will take to screens on 19 September on MNet channel 101 and J’Something and David promise it is going to be saucy!

J’Something and David did an Instagram live later for fans to get some insight too.

We got to cook up some amazing Asian ramen with J'Something and David during the virtual media launch and a lot of fun was had.

MKRSA virtual media launch cook along with J’Something & David Higgs. Image: Original.

J’Something sets Guinness World Record, raising money for charity

J’Something has done it again. The self-taught chef and saucy musician set a Guinness World Record for the biggest virtual cook-along ever and he did it for the children, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media, J’Something made the awesome announcement and he let the world know that he did it for a good cause - the Reach for a Dream foundation.

“WE DID IT!!!!!!!!!!! We set a new Guinness World Record for the biggest virtual cook-along EVER … and all for a good cause @ReachForADream.”

J’Something took the role as the face of the Cooking For Dreams cook-along, setting a world record while raising funds for children with terminal illnesses.

