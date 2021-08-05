American media personality and eccentric musician Kanye West has left his South African fans in stitches

This is after the rapper released the dates and times for his DONDA live streaming event for South Africa

According to the information, Mzansi fans are expected to assemble in the Johannesburg CBD at 3am in the morning

Heh banna Kanye West. The eccentric American rapper has released the times and locations for live public screenings of his second DONDA concert and Mzansi is on the list.

Kanye West will be streaming live from the Joburg CBD at 3am in the morning. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

According to the co-ordinates, the event will stream at a location in the Johannesburg CBD at 3am South African time.

Briefly News confirmed the co-ordinates to be Von Weilligh Street in Johannesburg. South African Kanye West fans were left both disturbed and amused by the bizarre details. Many were worried about being the CBD at that time while others questioned whether they could break curfew hours.

@Okay_wasabi said:

“Let’s All Go Guys, They Can’t Mug Us ALL??? There’s Power In Numbers.”

@csigisi said:

“When you say they won’t mug us all. Need I remind you of Global Citizen?”

@thokozanichilli said:

“This is ending me.”

@h1ompho said:

“If I was in Joburg I was going to go.”

Haibo: Kanye West fan sells air from DONDA concert for R40k

This is not the most bizarre thing to come out of the DONDA album rollout. Briefly News reported that the American musician recently hosted a listening session for his highly-anticipated DONDA album. The exclusive event was held in a stadium in Atlanta and was attended by thousands.

One ambitious fan decided to make some money out of the experience.

Armed with a clear zip lock bag, the fan collected the air from the event and is selling it online for a massive R44 000 ($3 000).

There’s no question that the air will indeed sell to someone, somewhere out there. Amused social media users shared their thoughts on the story.

