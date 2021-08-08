Mzansi Stans Cheslin Kolbe, a Force of Nature on the Rugby Field

Cheslin Kolbe has proven once again that he is one of the best wings in international rugby

He literally ran circles around the British and Irish Lions' defence during their final clash of the Castle Lager Series

South Africans celebrated the skill and intelligence of the powerful player and his impact on the game

Cheslin Kolbe did the impossible on Saturday night, he broke through two tackles and avoided being caught before taking the ball over the try line giving plenty of rugby fans goosebumps.

South Africans were so impressed with his performance they could not stop talking about the amazing try. The match was punctuated by powerful individual performances with Monré Steyn's magic boot securing victory.

Rugby fans got goosebumps from Cheslin Kolbe's amazing try. Photo credit: @springboks

The Springboks shared Colbe's try on Facebook and social media users showed the winger some love.

Social media users show Cheslin some love

Mateiyu Al Mouritân:

"Honestly, at this point, the Boks having Kolbe could be construed as having an unfair advantage over the other teams Ôo.

We should start a petition to have the actual springbok animal change scientific name from Antidrocas maruspialis to Antidorcas cheslinkolbeialis."

Henro Van Wyk:

"So closely marked all series. One opportunity and Cheslin took it and embarrassed another ‘good defender’. Take nothing away from Willie and Lukhanyo that had the presence of mind to run in to space on the counter."

Thinus Jonker:

"When he received the ball he still had a lot of work to do before he scored. Total brilliance and skill!!"

Dhirshan Gobind:

"Rassie has worked miracles ever since he took over from the disaster era of the previous coach. From the insane series win against England in 2018, appointing Siya (masterstroke), competing on NZ shores, winning the Rugby Championship after ages, the World Cup, a tough Lions tour after a 2 year break...We are blessed to have him and long may it continue. He and Nienaber are a perfect combo."

Ingrid Royston:

"How many phases before he got the ball? That was team effort. Well done to all of them. Rugby is a team sport. As he said, it was a team effort and he just scored."

"Thank you Jesus": Rachel and Siya celebrate defeating the British and Irish Lions

Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram to celebrate the Springboks victory over the British and Irish Lions in the Castle Lager Series.

Her husband played an instrumental role in the victory as the captain of the national team. The Springboks beat the Lions 19-16 in a tight match that decided the outcome of the series.

