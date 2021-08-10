Duduzile Zuma has social media buzzing after sharing her support for a pro-Zuma politician

The politician, Sizwe Nyambi, was apprehended while attempting to board a bus to KZN with pro-Zuma T-shirts to distribute

Mzansi shared mixed reactions to Duduzile's controversial post

Duduzile Zuma continues to rally support for her incriminated father, former President Jacob Zuma. She has publicly stated her backing of a pro-Zuma supporter who'd been arrested for transporting protest T-shirts.

Duduzile Zuma is defending ANC member Sizwe Nyambi. He was arrested for transporting pro-Zuma shirts. Images: Getty, @insightfactor/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

ANC member Sizwe Nyambi was arrested in Johannesburg for carrying the "Wenzeni UZuma" T-shirts meant to be taken to Zuma's court hearing in KZN.

Heading online, @DZumaSambudla shared this reaction to the news:

"We See You Cde Sizwe Nyambi!!! THEY Are No Longer Hiding… Ayikhale."

Social media users had mixed reactions to the controversial post. While some users confirmed their own allegiance with Jacob Zuma, others accused Duduzile of using the poor majority for her own selfish causes and inciting violence.

Check out some of the mixed reactions below:

@Holidaymabotha2 said:

"I need that T-shirt also. Please."

@phindi_sambo said:

"Mxm Cyril wants to force himself on us... we only love our Zuma. Asimfuni."

@Lesiamo1 said:

"Propaganda."

@vuyokazbooy said:

"The Zuma twins are inciting an insurrection through social media, from the safety of their mansions... and they expect poor people to be in the streets on their behalf."

@DAVID54130563 said:

"So you believe this nonsense? Yoooh this family has bewitched you all."

@Mageme7 said:

"JUST BECAUSE ZUMA REFUSES TO SELL OUT, HE DID NOT TAKE THE IMF MONEY, HE IS THE FATHER OF RET AND FREE EDUCATION... HE DID NOT BRING THE GUPTAS HERE IN SA WE ALL KNOW THAT."

