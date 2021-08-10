The #FreeJacobZuma campaign says they will not be protesting at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday

The movement initially planned what they call peaceful protests in support of former president Jacob Zuma

Zuma was set to appear for his long-awaited arms deal corruption trial, which is speculated to be postponed

PIETERMARITZBURG - After reports stated that former president Jacob Zuma would not be appearing at the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his long-anticipated arms deal corruption trial, his supporters have called off planned demonstrations outside the courthouse.

According to a report by News24, the #FreeJacobZuma movement stated that it would wait for the resumption of Zuma's hearing to move forward with their planned peaceful protest.

The movement stated they would mobilise at a later date upon Zuma appearing physically in court.

The campaign also stated that Zuma's hearing being postponed would not affect other planned protests in other parts of the country.

They also stated that they would gather in support of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who is set to make a court appearance on Wednesday at the Bloemfontein High Court for his asbestos tender corruption trial.

Police in Pietermaritzburg on high alert ahead of Zuma's trial

Law enforcement officials in Pietermaritzburg stated that they will be on high alert outside the courthouse despite planned protests being called off, according to The Witness.

Zuma’s defence team plan to use ill health as grounds to postpone corruption trial

Briefly News previously reported that former president Jacob Zuma's lawyers are planning on approaching the KwaZulu-Natal High Court Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday in a bid to postpone his corruption trial.

Zuma's legal team received a letter from Judge Piet Koen a letter on Monday advising them that the former president's trial postponement would be heard virtually.

Jacob Zuma is still in hospital, unclear if he will attend arms deal corruption trial

The Department of Correctional Services says former President Jacob Zuma is still hospitalised at an undisclosed hospital. Zuma is scheduled to appear before the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday, 10 August.

According to the SundayTimes, it is still unclear whether Zuma will attend his arms deal corruption trial despite the JG Zuma Foundation previously stating that Zuma would be discharged in time for his plea hearing.

On Sunday, the foundation's spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, stated that they are awaiting Zuma's medical report from his doctors before confirming whether Zuma will make his long-awaited court appearance.

“We are still awaiting a doctor's report. Only that report can conclusively answer the question,” said Manyi.

