Former president Jacob Zuma's lawyers are arguing that his ill-health warrants a postponement of his corruption trial

Zuma's legal team was instructed that the trial would resume virtually despite the former president's hospitalisation

Zuma was admitted to hospital on Monday and the nature of his medical condition had not been revealed

Former president Jacob Zuma's lawyers are planning on approaching the KwaZulu-Natal High Court Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday in a bid to postpone his corruption trial.

Zuma's legal team received a letter from Judge Piet Koen a letter on Monday advising them that the former president's trial postponement would be heard virtually.

Former president Jacob Zuma's legal team want his trial postponed due to ill-health. Photo credit: @MyANC

News24 reported that Zuma's lawyers would deliver an affidavit from his doctor to postpone the trial.

Jacob Zuma is still in hospital, unclear he will attend arms deal corruption trial

The Department of Correctional Services says former President Jacob Zuma is still hospitalised at an undisclosed hospital. Zuma is scheduled to appear before the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday, 10 August.

Singabakho Nxumalo, the Department of Correctional Services spokesperson said that South Africans would be notified as soon as Zuma is discharged from the hospital.

According to the SundayTimes, it is still unclear whether Zuma will attend his arms deal corruption trial besides the JG Zuma Foundation previously stating that Zuma would be discharged in time for his plea hearing.

On Sunday, the foundation's spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi stated that they are awaiting Zuma's medical report from his doctors before confirming whether Zuma will make to his long-awaited court appearance.

“We are still awaiting a doctor's report. Only that report can conclusively answer the question,” said Manyi.

