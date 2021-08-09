Advocate Castro Mlaba has penned a controversial letter on social media regarding president Jacob Zuma’s arrest

Social media users are responding to the letter as Advocate Mlaba believes Zuma was arrested without having a fair trial

Briefly News looks at the post in which the controversial lawyer says the Constitutional Court was wrong to jail Zuma

A South African advocate is causing a stir on social media after penning a letter about the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma. Advocate Castro Mlaba says the Constitutional Court erred in jailing the embattled leader without a fair trial. The controversial letter was shared on Twitter.

The advocate captioned the post:

“Dear Former President @PresJGZuma. We errored [sic] in sending you to prison without a fair criminal trial. You have indeed fought for this constitutional democracy and under our Constitution better. We are deeply sorry and sincerely wish to apologise. Best regards, ConCourt Judges.”

The post reads:

@MoeketsiMotaun said:

“As much as I hCte to see an 80-year-old man in prison and unwell, ConCourt had no choice. One could argue that the sentence is a bit harsh, but nevertheless, something had to be done. Otherwise, we would sit in a crisis of lawlessness and a political catastrophe.”

@OnthatileModis said:

“Fact is he was in prison and that shows no one is above the law, he thought he was untouchable.”

@CeboSibiya said:

“So they only wanted to prove a point that he's not above the law, and you see that noble from ConCourt?”

@BTshandu said:

“True, the only diversion, in this case, is that there has never been a civil trial without an option of monetary value when issuing the sentence, there is why they have to first determine if this was a civil contempt or criminal contempt, of which they agreed it was civil.”

@StiloMa said:

“You sound like another multiple-choice question lawyer.”

@ErrolSBK said:

“A letter that will only be written on Twitter. In real life, it will never see the light of day.”

@TaukubongPamela said:

“Fact is why not also highlight he was given the opportunity to say what would be the appropriate sanction in this situation?”

@Thabani1576 said:

“That would be the day the sunrise from the north. Even the president couldn't apologise for inciting ethnic violence. People who have power in this country make kak and walk freely without an apology. There's a history of that dating back to 1994.”

Pietermaritzburg High Court grants Zuma's application to have arms deal case postponed

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that the Pietermaritzburg High Court has granted former president Jacob Zuma's application to have his arms deal corruption case postponed for at least three weeks.

Judge Piet Koen, in a virtual hearing broadcast on SABC News, ruled that Zuma's case will be postponed until 10 August.

In the meantime, Zuma's legal representation and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are invited to send a letter to the court and submit any considerations and or prejudice that might result from a virtual hearing by 2 August.

