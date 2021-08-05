As former President Jacob Zuma's corruption trial is set to begin next Tuesday, Zuma says he will be naming a few foundations

The JG Zuma Foundation has stated that Zuma's legal representation has approached foundations and organisations that benefited from the arms deal contract

Zuma's trial will be heard in an open court after the Pietermaritzburg High Court issued an order on Wednesday

Through his legal representation, former President Jacob Zuma has alluded that he will be naming and implicating prolific organisations as well as well-known foundations in his arms deal corruption trial that is set to begin next week.

Former President Jacob Zuma has threatened to implicate well-known organisations and foundations that benefited from the arms contract in his trial, which will begin next week. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

His foundation, the JG Zuma Foundation, has stated that Zuma's legal representation has written to the anonymous foundations who profited from the arms deal contract to detail how they benefited, according to SowetanLIVE.

“The legal team of [former] president Zuma has dispatched letters to prominent organisations and foundations who benefited from the arms deal to provide pertinent details of the relevant transactions,” said the foundation.

According to the publication, Mzwanele Manyi, Jacob Zuma's foundation spokesperson, has refrained from naming the organisations and foundations that will be implicated.

Zuma's corruption trial begins on Tuesday and his legal team is anticipated to advocate the removal of state prosecutor Billy Downer from the case.

Zuma's arms deal trial will be held in open court

The Pietermaritzburg High Court issued a statement that Zuma's Arms deal hearing will be held in open court on Wednesday morning, according to the Daily Maverick.

This is a win for Zuma after his legal representation had been lobbying for this outcome for the past month. The new directive for Zuma's trial comes after Judge Koen previously ruled that his trial would be held virtually.

Pietermaritzburg High Court grants Zuma's application to have arms deal case postponed

Briefly News previously reported that the Pietermaritzburg High Court has granted former president Jacob Zuma's application to have his arms deal corruption case postponed for at least three weeks.

Judge Piet Koen, in a virtual hearing broadcast on SABC News, ruled that Zuma's case will be postponed until 10 August.

In the meantime, Zuma's legal representation and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are invited to send a letter to the court and submit any considerations and or prejudice that might result from a virtual hearing by 2 August.

Source: Briefly.co.za