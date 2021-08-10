Video: BI Phakathi Touches Mzansi Yet Again After Blessing 3 Women in Venda

Faceless South African good Samaritan BI Phakathi is roving around the country to bring smiles to ordinary citizens and this time he blessed three women

BI Phakathi’s latest beneficiaries are three women who sell vegetables in Venda and after buying their products, he unbelievably hands them cash notes

The generous man’s deeds are seriously touching many people in Mzansi and Briefly News checks the comments

BI Phakathi is receiving all the praise once again after blessing a group of mothers. The faceless Samaritan shared a touching video on Instagram where he surprised the three mothers.

The mothers were selling veggies and the philanthropist pretended to be a potential buyer but later gave the moms some cash notes. The video is seriously touching and people are commenting as they praise the generous man.

The three women are visibly happy, they ululate and also kneel down to express their gratitude to Phakathi.

Bi Phakathi recently blessed three women in Venda. Image: @BIPhakathi/Instagram

The post reads:

@Liteboholam said:

“God bless you BI and may He increase a hundred-fold where you took from.”

@LeboganPlaatjie said:

“Oh wow.”

@Project Dreams said:

“Thank you my brother for making our mothers smile like this. We’re grateful. If we have more people like you the world will become a better place!! Blessings.”

@Patty_Magugwana said:

“God bless you baba uPhakathi.”

@Dikeledi Matloa said:

“This just left me in tears. Continue doing the great things you do.”

@Vkid Quinton said:

“You can see the pain our mamas been through, they say money can't numb the pain, but to our mamas it does!”

