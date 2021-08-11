SuperSport United Coach Tembo Warns Kaizer Chiefs for Distracting Sipho Mbule

Kaizer Chiefs are still after Sipho Mbule's signature and SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is not happy

Tembo says that the interest from other clubs in Mbule is causing a distraction in his camp and their football game

Otherwise, coach Tembo says that he is happy with Mbule and Teboho Mokoena's attitude towards their training

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kaizer Chiefs have been heavily linked with Sipho Mbule and SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is not impressed. There has been transfer speculation about Mbule and Teboho Mokoena since last season and Tembo believes this hindered their chances of playing properly.

Last season, the Tshwane club finished fifth in the DStv Premiership, five points behind third-placed Orlando Pirates, who secured the league's last CAF tournament spot.

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is not happy with Kaizer Chiefs distracting his player. Image: @4kaitano

Source: Twitter

"I think it started around January and really destabilised us. Because players are also human beings. When people are talking about them they are bound to lose focus and concentration and their game sometimes does suffer," said Tembo, according to SowetanLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Tembo also said that he would reassure the players if things were to change. According to the CEO of the club, no official offers have been put on the table so there's no need to worry.

The South African reports that the coach is happy with Mbule and Mokoena's performances during training despite the interest from Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“They know that they have to refocus and start doing well again, otherwise you get forgotten very quickly in this game. They are focused. I’m quite happy about their attitude towards training," said Tembo.

Briefly News explores a few interesting facts about Sipho Mbule

It was previously reported that the league's currently most wanted player is Sipho Mbule and Briefly News takes a look at three interesting facts about the player and his career.

The 23-year-old is currently linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs with Mamelodi Sundowns trailing closely behind. Sipho Mbule has been a hot topic on everyone's lips ever since he was linked with a move to a top PSL Club.

Kaizer Chiefs is keeping an eye out on the player, hoping to sign him; Mamelodi Sundowns too. Briefly News reports three interesting facts about the player.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za