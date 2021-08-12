Exclusive: Young Woman, 25, Goes From Cleaner to Independent Constructor

25-year-old Mukovhe Magagula is an independent female constructor

Her work include concreting, tile and paving installation just to name a few

She plans to open a construction company that will strive to empower potential women constructors

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

By Shirley Mathakga - Freelance Journalist

Mukovhe Magagula is one of the few multi-talented female constructors based in Polokwane in Limpopo province. Magagula is a self-taught young constructor in the male dominated industry.

Mukovhe Magagula is shattering glass ceilings in a male-dominated industry. She hopes to one day own a construction company. Photo: Supplied.

Source: UGC

”After years of struggling to find a job, I saw an opportunity in construction though I was discouraged at first,” she said

Magagula was hired to be a cleaner at a construction company in 2018. After spending a month at the company she started developing an interest in construction. It was just a matter of time before she was allowed to spend time with constructors while learning some of the work.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

She told Briefly News:

"My managers were impressed as I was the only woman interested in the field, I didn't mind getting my hands dirty.”

Magagula says surrounding herself with people in the know within the construction industry enhanced her talent and encouraged her to stay motivated amid negative sentiments directed to women in construction.

”I received a lot of negative opinions from both men and women and I was set for failure before I could even start,” she added.

After a year working as an independent constructor Magagula says she is still facing challenges as a woman.

"Before I could get a project I will have to spend time convincing potential clients that I can do the job, something that my male counterparts do not go through," she said.

She says the construction industry is still largely male dominated although much has been done to develop the industry to accommodate women.

"Like women before our generation we are still largely marginalised and it is so unfortunate that after decades we are still experiencing such," she said.

According to the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), 48% of South Africa's construction companies are owned by women. Although much is needed to develop the sector this shows that great effort is done to ensure that women have equal opportunities in the industry

Magagula says she aspires to register a construction company that will not only focus on building but it will also focus on women development and empowerment.

Celebrations as the beautiful Unathi Qangaqa graduates as a doctor from the University of Pretoria

Previously, Briefly News reported on another inspiring lady. Dr Unathi Qangaqa is celebrated on social media platforms after bagging her qualification in the medical field.

The stunning woman graduated with an MBChB cum laude coupled with distinctions in internal medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, anaesthesiology, psychiatry, family medicine, internal medicine sub specialities as well as community obstetrics.

The new doctor has praised God for the massive achievement and says her journey to stardom was a tough one.

Source: Briefly.co.za