Dr Qangaqa posted that she will be focusing on a number of departments, including psychiatry, family medicine as well as community obstetrics, among others

The beautiful doctor says her journey was packed with many challenges but she managed to remain resilient through God’s help

Varsity World has documented another inspiring story of a beautiful woman who became a doctor at the University of Pretoria. Dr Unathi Qangaqa is celebrated on social media platforms after bagging her qualification in the medical field.

The stunning woman graduated with an MBChB cum laude coupled with distinctions in internal medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, anaesthesiology, psychiatry, family medicine, internal medicine sub specialities as well as community obstetrics.

The new doctor has praised God for the massive achievement and says her journey to stardom was a tough one.

The post reads:

“It can only be God! If it weren't for him I wouldn't be where I am today. He has done above and beyond what I had expected. My cup is overflowing. The journey was a tough one. Testing me mentally, spiritually and intellectually. Having to complete a 3 year Science degree as my matric marks were not good enough to get me into medicine.

“My greatest challenge was that of anxiety which could have crippled me but God said no. Anxiety that would make me scared of studying because of the fear of panic attacks. Although I experience anxiety in other parts of my life, today I can stand saying I have conquered academic anxiety. Fear should never stop you from following your dreams for God's perfect love drives out fear. 1 John 4:18 To God be all the Glory.”

@Nonome Memela said:

“What an inspiration and a beautiful young woman you are Cc, Well-done the journey to success isn't an easy one and failure is just a re-direction.You fought for your dreams and this is the beginning of your beautiful story.”

@Peggy Pandora said:

“I've been waiting to hear such a story of doing a science degree to get into Medicine. Thank you sisi, it can only be God!!.”

@Kamani Ramasamy said:

“God is good, praise God for your amazing achievement, and thank you for being an inspiration for our youth!!”

@Tammy Govender said:

“God is Faithful always. Trust in him and he will direct your path. Blessed and highly favoured.”

@Viwe Mandlovu said:

“Can you please tell me this 3-year science degree that you did in order for you to qualify for medicine? Please I would like to know.”

