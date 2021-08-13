‘The Queen’s’ Thembsie Matu beats the rona after weeks in hospital

Thembsie Matu could not be more grateful to be alive and free of the dreaded coronavirus that hit her hard

Having been in hospital for many weeks, Thembsie was overwhelmed with emotion when she finally got her negative Covid-19 result

Fans and fellow celebrities celebrated Thembsie’s amazing news, giving thanks to God for her recovery

The Queen actress Thembsie Matu is rejoicing as she beats the dreaded coronavirus. Testing positive for Covid-19 was an extremely scary time for Thembsie.

'The Queen' actress Thembsie Matu has revealed she is finally Covid-19-free after having been in hospital for some time.

Source: Instagram

Having been hospitalised, TimesLive reported that Thembsie spent five long and hard weeks in the hospital trying to neat the virus.

Taking to social media with a heartfelt post, Thembsie explained her journey, giving thanks to God that she is now Covid-19-free.

“I'm very grateful that I made it out of that dark space, that I am still alive and Covid-19 free. But I'm not fully recovered at the moment.”

Thembsie could not be more thankful that she is home and now safe to be around family and friends once again. The coronavirus is no joke and Thembsie hopes her fans are keeping safe.

Sisi, we wish you a full recovery and are so grateful that you are negative!

Thembsie posted:

Mzansi celebrities and fans took to the comment section of Thembsie’s post to let her know how happy they are that she is OK. Thembsie is loved and respected by many in the entertainment industry.

@nomsadiva screamed in happiness:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️ UNKULUNKULU Mkhulu mama we are grateful for your recovery AMEN”

@andymcasa just wishes the virus would go away already:

“But this Covid has to stop now hybooo!! Kodwa Thixo senzeni we thank God for your life Mommy ♥️♥️”

@_miss_bv_ thanked God for Thembsie’s health:

“Glory be to God. God is indeed Great! We thank Him for restoring your health, in Jesus' name ❤️”

@siphokazi508 is relived:

“Thank God for saving your life sisi ❤️”

Reality TV star LaConco wins the battle with Covid-19

Reality TV star LaConco revealed that she has defeated Covid-19, reported Briefly News. The businesswoman took to social media to share that she is one of the millions of South Africans who have been infected with the virus.

Former president Jacob Zuma's baby mama shared that she was grateful after beating the deadly virus. In celebration of conquering the disease, the star spent a day at a spa where she was pampered.

The Real Housewives of Durban star took to Twitter to reveal that she was in self-isolation.

LaConco tweeted:

"I have conquered Covid-19, I’ve never felt so much pain and consumed so much medication in my life! Above all grateful to God, my doctors family and friends. Today I had to spend the day at the spa."

Source: Briefly.co.za