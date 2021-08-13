Inspiring: Rural School Principal Wins Global Award, Vows to Continue Studying

• At the ripe age of 61, Dr Ngwako Sebopetsa, a rural school principal, has won a Global Principals' Award

• Despite having a doctoral degree and a string of other certificates, he is not retiring and is now studying law

• He praises his parents and teachers and the Limpopo MEC for the opportunity to access education

BY FREELANCE JOURNALIST MONTSHO MATLALA

61-year-old Dr Ngwak'o Stephen Sebopetsa is the winner of a Global Principals' Award and has a PhD in education management.

Inspiring man continues to study despite old age. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

But despite his pensionable age, leisure and resting on his laurels are not yet on the menu. This Limpopo rural man in his 36th year of teaching in schools is now focusing on law.

The principal of Rathaga Primary school in Bolobedu area outside Tzaneen received the prestigious world award on 21 June, 2021.

The Global Principals Awards recognise exceptional leaders in all corners of the world who demonstrate excellence in leading their school.

He thanked his teachers during his school years and professors at universities for building him up. He remembers one maestro teacher at Bokgaga High School who he said was able to read and teach all prescribed English and Afrikaans books of all grades within three months of school opening and was able to teach any grade, any subject during the late 70s and early 80s.

The 2019 National Teachers’ Awards Lifetime Achievement bronze winner also salutes his father who was a teacher, and housewife mother for good upbringing.

“When I started school in 1967, I was able to read A, E, I, O, U and to write a little because my father already taught me. And ever since qualifying as a teacher from Modjadji College in Kgapane, 37 years ago I have been studying myself up nonstop."

He continued:

“Some diplomas and certificates that I obtained from other institutions were not for monetary gain, only for increasing knowledge. For instance, I have a string of diplomas and certificates in human resource, communication, employment situations, ICT and others that I can’t even remember, they are some many,” says the bookworm, a budding author whose maiden book Conversation with Myself has started to attract some readers in need of courage and inspiration.

And the retirement date?

“Not before sharing knowledge and experience in school dynamics that I have with my colleagues in schools and circuit office. Even the day I retire I would have no rest, I am studying towards a law degree so that I understand how the country is being governed,” he said.

The motivated principal, who holds a doctoral degree in education management from the University of Venda (Univen), has earned praises from Limpopo Education MEC, Polly Boshielo.

“We are elated by this excellence and Dr Sebopetsa’s achievement at this level. This is an affirmation and evidence that we have outstanding people within our ranks who against all odds continue to strive for excellence. We applaud you for raising our flag this high,” said Boshielo in a statement release on Limpopo Education Department's Facebook page.

