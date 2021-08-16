Covid19: Phaahla Tries to Open Vaccine Sites for All Adults by End of the Week

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that he is trying his best to push the date forward for vaccination sites to be open to all adults

Currently, vaccination sites will only be open to the age group between 18 and 34 from 1 September, 2021

Phaahla stated that he had been meeting with provincial health teams and Cabinet in order to allow vaccine sites to open for all adults by the end of this week

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla stated recently that while speaking with Cabinet there was a bid to open the Covid-19 vaccine sites up for all adults as early as this week. At the moment, people between the ages of 18 and 34 have to wait until 1 September to receive the vaccine.

Minister Phaahla has reportedly been meeting with a number of provincial health teams. They discussed the rather low turnout at vaccination sites, especially by the end of the working week.

According to EWN, the Minister stated that they were currently waiting for more consultations. He explained that if the vaccine sites do not open up for all adults by the end of this week; the latest will be the beginning of next week.

Phaahla stated that further discussions were being had with Cabinet and 'probably' by the end of this week, the sites will be open for all adults.

A report by BusinessTech revealed that Phaahla stated that his department does not recommend the relaxation of the current lockdown regulations in the country due to the increasing number of new daily Covid-19 cases.

Phaahla spoke about the number of cases dropping below 10k a day easing the pressure on hospitals but added that the current Covid numbers cannot allow for any restrictions to be relaxed this week.

