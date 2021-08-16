‘Muvhango’ Welcomes Gorgeous New Face: “I Have Waited Long for This Day”

SABC 2 soapie Muvhango is welcoming a new face to their cast, a stunning actress that hails from Botswana

The gorgeous Angela Atlang will be making her debut on the show on Monday and is super excited for it

Speaking to Briefly News, the actress admitted to being a little nervous to work with the stellar and stunning cast

Muvhango is adding another stunner to their cast of talented actors and actresses. Introducing Angela Atlang, a Bachelor Of Theater Arts graduate from The University of Botswana.

Angela Atlang is the new cast member on 'Muvhango'. Image: Bornaking Photography

Source: UGC

The actress will be playing the role of Itseng Motsamai, James Motsamai’s estranged sister. Her complex personality revolves around her being a bit of a femme fatale with a rough side. The 26-year-old will make her debut on the show today.

Angela has welcomed the challenge of the role. She knows that it will cause a lot of controversy but she is ready to face it.

Speaking to Briefly News, Angela explained that she was not nervous about how the audience would receive her scandalous character.

“No I'm not nervous. I’m just excited. It's one of the challenging roles I've had to play and being a theatre graduate that I am I love a good challenge.”

She continued:

“I believe that my work ethic will endear me to the viewers. They need to constantly see me grow. I should not stay stagnant and I believe that that will endear me to the viewers.”

The young talent admitted that she was a bit nervous about joining a stellar group of actresses who have been lauded for both looks and performance.

“I am excited to work with the incredibly creative and generous cast and crew. It's all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real. I have waited too long for this day.”

All the best to her.

