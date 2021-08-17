Covid19: KwaZulu-Natal Officially Enters 3rd Wave as Numbers Climb

The KwaZulu-Natal province is troubled by the increase in daily Covid-19 infections within the province, which is sitting at around 3 000 per day

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala stated on Sunday that the province has now entered the third wave of Covid-19 infections

Zikalala blamed the recent civil unrest and violent looting which took over KZN and Gauteng last month

The Health Department in KwaZulu-Natal is worried about the increase in the number of daily Covid-19 infections within the province. Premier Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday that the province has officially entered the third wave.

Zikalala blamed the significant surge in infections on the recent civil unrest. Zikalala was quoted speaking about how the rise in infections is due to the large gatherings which came with the violent looting that recently beset the province.

According to reports by News24, in the last week, KZN experienced a 31% rise in infections. Hospitalisation due to the Covid-19 virus increased by 16%. Head of the Health Department in KZN Sandile Tshabalala told eNCA that the health system is prepared. He explained that hospitals may be able to take more patients in.

Zikalala stated that KZN is currently recording the second-highest number of daily Covid-19 infections and for the past three days, the province has recorded over 3 000 new cases per day. He also explained that entertainment establishments had flouted a lot of regulations.

Speaking about vaccines, Zikalala revealed that almost 30 000 people have been receiving the vaccine per day in KwaZulu-Natal. The upcoming goal is to vaccinate 60 000 people per day.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla tries to open vaccine sites for all adults by the end of the week

Previously, Briefly News reported that Minister of Health Joe Phaahla stated recently that while speaking with Cabinet, there was a bid to open the Covid-19 vaccine sites up for all adults as early as this week. At the moment, people between the ages of 18 and 34 have to wait until 1 September to receive the vaccine.

Minister Phaahla has reportedly been meeting with a number of provincial health teams. They discussed the rather low turnout at vaccination sites, especially by the end of the working week.

According to EWN, the minister stated that they were currently waiting for more consultations. He explained that if the vaccine sites do not open up for all adults by the end of this week; the latest will be the beginning of next week.

