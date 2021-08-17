Transnet is looking to request for information (RFI) regarding private investors with regards to its Durban port

The group is looking to expand the Durban port within the next year but the expansion will cost around R100 billion

Transnet is only capable of paying around R3.5 billion for the lengthy and pricey expansion project at the moment

Transnet recently stated that it will be putting a request through for information (RFI) regarding private sector investors. This will be with regards to its Durban port as Transnet is looking to broaden the facility within the next 10 years.

On Monday, CEO Portia Derby said that the entire project would cost them around R100 billion but that the group would not be able to pay that. Board Chairperson Popo Molefe stated that although they are looking for private partners for the infrastructure, this does not mean they will privatise the group.

According to EWN, Transnet wants the Durban port to become a 'super terminal'. This means it will be handling large vessels which will also assist in improving efficiency. The group will only be able to put R3.5 billion into the project.

A report by Mail & Guardian stated that Derby said the RFI's are put in place to test the appetite of the market as they are still in a negotiation process. Derby stated that it will be a continuous discussion and that they would have to work through with unions to come to a conclusion of what would be the most beneficial partnership.

Molefe responded to criticism by stating that they would continue to own assets but will be inviting the private sector to take part in projects (involving infrastructure) that Transnet is embarking on.

