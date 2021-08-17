A visually impaired lady named Natalie and her close friend was enjoying her birthday dinner at a fancy restaurant

A waiter and waitress came holding a plate and asked her to read the content; immediately her mood went from zero to 100

The lady was so appreciative of what the restaurant did, and netizens were blown away by the chef's kindness

Even though there are many issues affecting the world, it is still turning into a beautiful place day by day, with the kind of inclusivity that has been embraced around the globe.

Natalie was impressed by the surprise from the eatery's staff. Photo: natbysight/TikTok.

Source: UGC

People continue showing that no matter the person or situation, they still deserve to feel loved and appreciated for who they are.

A beautiful video in which a visually impaired lady called Natalie is wonderfully celebrated by restaurant staff at a posh hotel in England has left many impressed.

In the video, originally shared by the lady @natbysight on TikTok and posted on Twitter by Rob N Roll @thegallowboob, Natalie and a friend were having dinner at a fancy restaurant.

Having learnt that it was the blind lady's birthday, the eatery made a treat for her, writing 'happy birthday' in braille and presented it on her table.

With the help of her friend, who was recording the clip, Natalie touched the plate and realised the message that was on it.

Immediately she learnt what was written on it, Natalie's face lit up in excitement as she smiled in disbelief.

"No way, they did not! You guys are amazing! Are you kidding me? This is insane! Thak you so much!" Natalie said while laughing in delight.

According to the clip, the chef learnt about Nalatie's disability and wanted to make her day. It was clear that he did exactly that.

In her caption on TikTok, Natalie wrote:

"I’ll never forget this moment. #braille #blind #blindtiktok."

Netizens impressed

Many who came across the video on Twitter were in awe of the restaurant staff as they embraced the lovely moment.

Here are a few reactions:

