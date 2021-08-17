Kelly Khumalo Encourages Mzansi Peeps to Get Vaccinated: “No Excuses”

South African singer and songwriter Kelly Khumalo has gotten her Covid-19 vaccine and couldn't be happier

Taking to social media, the media personality encouraged her followers to also go and get their jabs

The singer had previously been very critical of the president and how he handled the pandemic and the resulting unrest

Kelly Khumalo took to social media to share that she was vaccinated and encouraged others to get on board the same train.

Kelly Khumalo has received her Covid vaccine and wants others to do the same.

Source: Instagram

In her now signature Russian accent, the singer spoke, in an Instagram video, about the experience and encouraged her followers to get the vaccine.

“Hello everybody, I hope everything is good. I know I have been missing in action since my last announcement of you know, things not working properly after I got my vaccine.”

Kelly said that she was off the radar while trying to gauge if she had any bad side effects, but she has now fully recovered.

“We are open for business, everything is back to normal. Just go and get vaccinated,” Kelly told her fans.

She continued:

“I just want to say to you, ‘Please go get your vaccine’. Me, everything is operating well. I want to let you know I have been missing in action because I was busy. Just making sure everything is still in order.”

She went on to say that the side effects had passed and she was ready to get back to work again.

“Just go and get vaccinated.”

Kelly Khumalo says Cyril Ramaphosa neglected his responsibility in Mzansi chaos

The songstress recently slammed the president of the country for the way he handled the recent chaos.

The chaos erupted after former president Jacob Zuma was arrested for refusing to stand trial in the Zondo Commission. Following the protest riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, where commercial property has been ravaged, including stampede deaths, Kelly joined other voices in blasting the president.

In an Instagram post, the singer argued that Ramaphosa played his role with partial speeches that did not hold any strong direction, though she did not condone any of the violence.

