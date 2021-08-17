A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) vehicle was involved in an accident with a truck on the N3 near Harrismith in the Free State

A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) vehicle was involved in a collision that killed one person and injured two army personnel on the N3 near Harrismith in the Free State on Tuesday.

According to TimesLIVE, the army truck reportedly collided with a heavy goods truck at high speed, resulting in one victim losing their life.

Briefly News understands an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Emer-G-Med first responders treated the two injured persons and declared a third person deceased at the scene.

Kyle van Reenen, a spokesperson for the ambulance service, said the trucks both left the roadway and came to a rest on an embankment.

“The driver and passenger in one truck were treated and stabilised at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital," van Reenen was quoted saying.

"In the second vehicle, however, the driver and only occupant was found to have sustained life-threatening injuries and was declared dead by paramedics."

According to a recent News24 report, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he would keep 10 000 soldiers deployed across the country until mid-September.

This is to maintain law and order in the wake of the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal last month. Following the outbreak of violence and looting, Ramaphosa deployed 25 000 soldiers in the two provinces.

10k members of SANDF to cost state about R255 million

In other news, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa has written an official letter to Amos Masondo, the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, informing Masondo of the decision to keep only 10 000 soldiers deployed, according to TimesLIVE.

Ramaphosa also estimated that keeping the remaining soldiers deployed will cost the state close to R255 million.

“The expenditure expected to be incurred for this extended employment is R254 914 500,” stated Ramaphosa.

