South African veteran music producer Oskido, recently left the country in stitches with a video shared online

The footage showed him impersonating Babes Wodumo and he nailed it, much to the amusement of his followers

Babes Wodumo recently made a strange video blasting single moms and many celebs have attempted to jokingly re-create it

Babes Wodumo created a strange but iconic moment when she shared a video of herself dancing while dragging single moms. Although many still don’t know what motivated Babes to share the bizarre clip, Mzansi has certainly decided to have some fun with it.

Oskido attempted to impersonate Babes Wodumo in a hilarious video. Image: @babes_wodumo

Flamboyant media personality Somizi was the first person to impersonate Babes Wodumo and it seems veteran music producer Oskido also didn’t want to miss out on the fun.

Oskido took to TikTok to share a hilarious video of himself mimicking Babes Wodumo’s dance moves. The icon looked relaxed in his home and filmed the comedic skit while wearing a onesie.

Twitter user @IamNthi shared the video on the platform along with the caption:

“How did I miss this Tik Tok of Oskido doing an impression of Babes Wodumo?”

Mzansi social media users were left in stitches over the footage.

@kingdon_za said:

“Oscar is getting wild these days.”

@sikithiayanda said:

“You'd never say what a Legend he actually is.”

Babes Wodumo drags single mothers in strange video

Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo recently shared a video online where she blasted women who had children out of wedlock.

Babes said that she was not interested in issues from single mothers.

“You see this thing of crying about your baby daddy who left you, don't do that with me. I got married then I had a child so don't compare yourselves with me. Do not compare your baby daddies with me. This has nothing to do with me.”

The clip had no context and no explanation as to why she delved into this particular topic. However, what struck many was the fact that Babes did not look in her right state while making the video. She looked dazed and was dancing while speaking.

