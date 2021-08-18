Curro Teachers Who Refuse to Get Vaccinated Might Get Retrenched

The private schooling company Curro says that it plans to make getting the Covid-19 jab mandatory for their employees

The company's decision is informed by the Department of Education, which is set to make vaccination for all teachers and school staff members compulsory

Curro says teachers and staff members who choose to not get vaccinated will be communicated with and may be retrenched

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Teachers and support staff members who are under the employment of Curro may get retrenched if they choose to forfeit getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to a report by News24, Curro has based its decision on the knowledge that the Department of Education intends to make vaccination compulsory for all teachers and school staff members.

Curro, the private education institution says employees who refuse to get the Covid-19 vaccine might get retrenched. Image: Frikkie Kapp

Source: Getty Images

"So, based on that, and as a responsible employer, one has to do a risk assessment to determine where the product you offer fits in," says Curro CEO Andries Greyling.

Greyling says the company has been to numerous workshops to determine what their options are based on labour laws and they have come to the conclusion that being vaccinated will be mandatory for their employees.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He added that the next step for the company will be in communication with employees that have not been vaccinated yet.

Curro increased the number of learners enrolled by 7%

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the financial constraints caused by the pandemic Curro has managed to get an increase of school learners enrolled into their private schooling system.

According to MoneyWeb, in the six months of 2021, the company saw an increase of 7% in new learners as well as an increase of 12% in revenue.

However, the company's earnings before taxation, interest and depreciation decreased by 16%. The company also stated that they had to offer more fee discounts and bad debts allowances in 2020 more than any other year before the pandemic.

Your employer might be able to fire you for not getting the Covid19 vaccine

Briefly News previously reported that while getting the coronavirus vaccine is not a legal obligation in South Africa, employees need to be aware that there could be implications, such as the possibility of losing their jobs, should they choose not to get vaccinated.

According to Business Insider, the South African Labour Department has asked companies to stipulate whether they plan to make getting the Covid-19 vaccine compulsory for their employees.

A previous agreement taken at the National Economic Development and Labour Council between government and companies stated that refusal to get the coronavirus vaccine was not grounds to dismiss employees, however, this agreement has been revised.

Employers can rely on the new guidelines stipulated in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act if employees refuse to get the Covid-19 jab. Business for South Africa has highlighted that under the new guidelines, companies are not prohibited from dismissing employees who refuse to get vaccinated.

Source: Briefly.co.za