Meet the Businessman Who Built 700 Homes in Africa in 20 Years

Ghanaian business mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Cheddar, has opened up about his humble beginnings.

During his speech at the recently held Ghana CEO Summit, the chief executive officer of Kwarletz Group revealed that the poverty of his mother is the reason why he decided to make it in life.

Nana Bediako narrated that, he grew up with his mother who was penniless broke and he had to turn the curse into a gift.

"I had to find a way out but when you are born into a country like Ghana where the average person is poor, you are all swimming in the same sea, how do you get out?", Nana stated

The reason for his motivation to succeed came from his desire to move his poor mother from where she used to stay.

I managed to do so and after that, I wanted to build my continent, cheddar revealed.

He started with his community with two houses, it became eight and eventually became 700 in Ghana and other countries.

The dream, according to Bediako, is not to become extremely successful through developments but to develop nations and to impact society.

The entrepreneur had more inspiring things to say about his journey.

Watch the full video below;

