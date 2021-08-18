A local woman has social media buzzing after sharing a few mortifying snaps of her burnt-down family home

The brave young lady is seeking employment to help her mother rebuild the damaged dwelling

Mzansi took to the comments section and offered what comfort they could to the now homeless young lady and her family

A local woman who lost her childhood home in a devastating fire is reaching out to South Africans for any help. The BA graduate is currently unemployed but hopes to help her mom rebuild the house by finding work.

, @Aluta2016 shared her tragic story.

The young lady says her absolute worst nightmare came true when she came home to find the informal dwelling had burnt down. The family have been left with absolutely nothing, however, choosing not to dwell on the negativity of the situation, @Aluta2016 hopes to find a job soon and reconstruct the home in no time.

"I need a job to help my mother rebuild our home. If you know anyone or anything, please hook me up. I hold a BA and PGCE," she captioned the post in part.

Mzansi headed to the comments section sharing their deepest sympathies. Although none could offer employment many South Africans could, unfortunately, relate to the very difficult situation of losing a home.

Check out some of the heartfelt reactions below:

@Porshiey said:

"I'm so sorry, meanwhile, you can go to the Department of Social Development and report the matter, they will assist with blankets, food parcels and other items. Also report the matter to your local council."

@lluvuyo said:

"The only person who always comes through @Lesufi. I hope he sees this and can be of assistance."

@Sammy7Zintos said:

"Please don't panic. The same thing happened to me in 2019. I'm fine now. Blessings will follow."

@BonoloAnne said:

"@MasterKGsa your assistance is highly needed here please. Those R1 000 you have been giving can definitely go a long way for this person."

