Woman Uses What She Has, Blesses Mom with a New Phone: “She’ll Appreciate It”

A local woman has social media abuzz after sharing a snap of the new phone she just bought her mom

It seems the lady is a bit embarrassed by the modest purchase but really hopes her favourite woman will enjoy it

Mzansi headed to the comments section and praised the lady for showing her mama so much love

A local woman has touched Mzansi with her love for her mama after buying her old lady a brand new phone. The modest device is not super fancy but she still hopes her mom will enjoy the gift.

, @KBmanyobe shared a snap of the present.

"I hope my mom likes this phone, this is all I can afford," she added.

Social media users could definitely relate to the young woman wanting to make her mom happy. Others humorously commented that their parents were guilty of pressuring them into buying more expensive gifts.

Mostly, South Africans were inspired by the young woman and her willingness to do good for her mama.

Check out some of the comments below:

@kulanicool said:

"Well done."

@jmalgas said:

"I'm sure she'll appreciate it."

@Purple_Virgo21 said:

"This would be huge to my mom cause she wouldn't know how to use it."

@Mo_G_Monwabisi said:

"Levels Mammy ha fela a kgona ho Araba di calls good job."

@M_Mushavhela said:

"She'll like it, don't panic. It'll be a beautiful surprise I tell you."

@njabuliso501 said:

"Lol you just brought back the memories of the war I entered in when mom's phone got into water and I bought her Nokia 105 for isbambiso while waiting for month end to budget for her ... yhuuu I saw world war 3 live."

Man who was embarrassed by dad’s job now celebrates him

In more touching parent-child news, Briefly News previously reported that a man in the United States identified as Ilya Klets has celebrated his dad on social media and disclosed how he sacrificed a lot for him.

Taking to his LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, the young man said he used to be embarrassed by his father's Uber job because he felt people would look down on it.

According to Ilya, his parents left Russia for the United States because they didn't want their children to experience the Jewish persecution.

In his words:

"My parents watched Jews persecuted in Russia. They didn’t want that for my brother and me. So they emigrated to the US. Leaving behind a successful financing business."

Ilya described his dad as a smart man who has a Master's degree in engineering. According to him, the old man became an Uber driver so he could pay the bills.

He said:

"My dad’s a smart man. He’s got a Master’s degree in engineering. But he didn’t speak English. So when came to the US he became an Uber driver so he could pay the bills immediately."

Ilya's mum died of cancer

Ilya said his mother got a job as an engineering manager at Wells Fargo but succumbed to cancer when he was 23.

This, he said, put more pressure on his father who drove him to work for two and a half years when he was working at New York Life Investors.

In his words:

"I didn’t know anyone else who’s dad was an Uber driver. So I felt embarrassed and kept it a secret. Until something unexpected happened."

Ilya said his father called him sometime ago when he picked a passenger. The dad told the passenger to speak with his son so the latter could tell him his role at his current place of work, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

The passenger happened to be the head of strategic investment at SVB, identified as Barry O'Brien.

Ilya's favourite driver is now his dad

According to Ilya, his father sacrificed his own future to give him a bright future, adding that he wouldn't have got to where he is if he didn't find a role model in the old man.

Ilya described his dad as his favourite Uber driver and hailed others like him making an honest living in this line of work.

Source: Briefly.co.za