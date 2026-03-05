A Cape Town private chef set herself a strict grocery budget at Spar and managed to cook a full sit-down meal for four people

The shopping trip covered a main course, a side dish, dessert, and a cold drink, all from a single store on one budget

South African food prices have climbed sharply in recent years, making budget meal challenges more than just entertainment for many families watching online

A Cape Town private chef has put a full meal on the table for four people with the total cost of her grocery coming to only R148.33.

Chef Anthea spent less than R150 to put a meal for four people on the table. Images: @chef.anthea

Chef Anthea, a Cape Town-based private chef and content creator, took on a R150 grocery challenge at Spar on 4 March 2026. She walked out with everything she needed to make a hot sit-down meal for a family of four. And she still had change left over.

How Anthea pulled off the R150 Spar challenge

Anthea picked up a pack of puff pastry for R32.99, minced meat for R36.40, and a large pack of mixed vegetables for R29.99. With R50 still in the budget, she grabbed three ring doughnuts at R29.97, a cocktail ring doughnut for R8.99, and a 500ml Pepsi for R9.99.

The mince went into eight sausage rolls. These were enough to serve two per person. The carrots and onions left over from the vegetable pack were roasted separately with a little oil and spices. The egg wash used just a drop of milk, and the sesame seeds she already had at home finished the pastry off. She baked everything at 180 degrees for 20 minutes.

What R150 actually buys in South Africa right now

Food prices in Mzansi have climbed more than 68% over the last five years. The average household food basket now sits well above R5,000 a month. According to recent income data, groceries alone eat up a serious portion of what most families bring home. Add to that the VAT.

Anthea has been running grocery challenges across different stores for a while now. Each one draws the same reaction from South Africans who are taking notes.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves the grocery on a budget

A couple of South Africans went to the comments section to show love to the meal.

@rushanahsonday22 commented:

"You should definitely get dessert.😂"

@charms715 said:

"It looks yummy. Thank you.👌🌹"

@layza101_ asked:

"Do you buy these on a daily basis?"

A receipt showing the total cost of the grocery at Spar. Image: @chef.anthea

