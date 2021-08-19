Bathong: Snake Creeps into Woolworths but Customer Rescues It in Viral Video
Bathong: Snake Creeps into Woolworths but Customer Rescues It in Viral Video

by  Phumzile Ngcatshe
  • It remains unclear how a python found its way to a shelf at a grocery store but it was saved by one of the customers
  • Helaina Alati is reported to have saved the slithering creature from a Woolworths store and took it back to the bush in Australia
  • It is also reported that the 25-year-old woman, Alati, works as a wildlife rescuer and she was not scared of the snake and managed to help it

It was supposed to be just a normal shopping spree for a woman in Australia but it turned out differently when she was greeted by a python in the grocery store. According to media reports, Helaina Alati was greeted by a snake on a supermarket shelf.

The 25-year-old was fortunate because she is used to the creatures as she works as a wildlife rescuer, and managed to return it to the wild. The BBC has it that the woman was looking to select her item when the snake poked out from a shelf at a Woolworths store.

Snake, Creeps, Woolworths, Customer, Rescues, Video
A Woolworths customer rescued a snake. Image: @GettyImages
Source: Getty Images

Australian woman greeted by a snake in a grocery store

The publication further indicates that Alati tapped the snake on the tail before taking a snake bag and dispatched the creature from the shop. BBC News reports:

"She retrieved a snake bag from her home, returned to the store, tapped him on the tail and he just slithered in. She then released him away from houses in bushland - a natural habitat for the species around Sydney."

The post reads:

@Sarah Klopfenstein said:

“Literally every time I think something crazy happens with Florida nature, Australia outdoes it x10.”

@Username.Of.Thrones said:

“I don't wanna go to Australia.”

@PPPRnce said:

“Aussies would put it in the shopping basket and 'Who's a good snake?' ”

@LukeHancock00 said:

“The photo quality makes it look fake.”

At the same time, East Coast Radio hilariously believes the snake waited for Helaina and that the snake sensed that she was a friend and would help him get back home.

Nick Evans shares how a venomous snake tried to slither into a man’s truck

Still on snakes, Briefly News reported that Nick Evans has once again thrilled many of his snake-loving fans by sharing another amazingly exciting post about how he was able to rescue a truck driver from a vine snake that was trying to get into the vehicle.

"This morning, I received interesting photos of a vine snake on a windscreen. Not something you see every day!"

The caller was reversing down his driveway in Reservoir Hills when this suddenly appeared on the windscreen and was trying to get in! What a sight! That will give you a kickstart to the day.

Source: Briefly.co.za

