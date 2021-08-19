Nota Baloyi Comments on Nasty C Allegedly Being Disliked in America

Nota Baloyi has shared his comments on Nasty C allegedly being disliked by some African Americans

The opinionated Nota and Amy Zulu spoke about the young Mzansi rapper in a recent episode of his YouTube show, Everybody Hates Nota

Nota suggested that African Americans don't like Africans who go to America to get ahead in life because they are the ones who built the US

Nota Baloyi has shared his thoughts on Nasty C allegedly being disliked by some African Americans. In a recent episode of Everybody Hates Nota, he explained why he thinks Nasty C was not welcomed with open arms in the US.

Nota was reportedly told by Amy Zulu that one American apparently told the young rapper that he was not welcome in Atlanta or in the US. The opinionated Nota went on to say he likes the guy who wasn't impressed by the Jack hitmaker's move to America.

Nota explained that he understands where the African American was coming from. According to SAHipHopMag, Nota went on to say:

"I listen to that with empathy, but it's exactly what I thought would happen to Nasty. He's going to go over there and they're going to try and kick him out."

He said there are a lot of Africans who go to American because they're taking advantage of the fact that they are black.

"... And can get ahead in America and you are going to get resistance to that because the African Americans who were there built that country."

Nasty C's 'Jack' music video clocks 1 million views

In other news, Briefly News reported that the music video for his lit track Jack clocked one million views and Nasty C is overflowing with gratitude. Taking to social media to announce the big news, Nasty C poured his heart out, thanking his people for making this possible. Nasty C posted:

“THANK U FOR A MILLION. GO RUN IT UP SOME MORE #Jack!!!!”

Fans knew that the music video would clock a million views in no time and they knew this because they would not stop until it happened. Taking to the comment section, fans let Nasty C know that he deserves this win and that they are here to make it happen any time he needs them.

One fan was sure that he was responsible for at least 100k of the views, that’s how often he’s watched it. @itsmanjobruh made it known:

“I’m responsible for the 100K of them.”

