Boity Thulo is trying her hand at the extremely litty genre Amapiano despite what the haters have to say

Taking to social media, Boity made it clear that she is bringing it and she proved it by posting a teaser of her new track with Felo and Daliwonga

Peeps took to social media to comment on how lit the track is and how silly people were for doubting Boity

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Boity Thulo has boarded the Amapiano train and there ain’t no stopping her. Haters going to hate and Boity going to drop dope tracks.

Boity Thulo is living that Amapiano life and proving that she can slay it. Boity's unstoppable. Image: @boity.

Source: Instagram

Responding to a social media user questioning Boity’s Amapiano vibe, Boity made it clear that she is doing it and it is going to be litty!

Boity responded:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Posting a sneak peek clip of a track she is doing with Felo and Daliwonga, Boity settled the argument on whether she can do Amapiono or not, reported ZAlebs.

Boity posted:

Seeing the fire that Boity is about to unleash, peeps could not help but scream in excitement. This track is already a vibe.

@lowkeydoingthings commented:

“Fire.”

@thehood_skywalker is living for it:

“We see you ma’am.”

@SfarzoRtee made it clear, the track is a banger:

@Vuyo_Tibini cannot deny the litness of the song:

Boity Thulo shows love to the woman she used to be

Boity took to social media recently to show love to her past self. The stunner said she's proud of her journey to success, reported Briefly News.

The reality TV star and rapper has done almost all in the entertainment space. She was a presenter on teens' and children's shows, has her own reality show, she's a musician and is also a businesswoman.

Boity took to Twitter on Friday, 30 July and posted a throwback snap of herself when she was still younger. She captioned the post:

"I’m so proud of this young lady. You’ve come far, my girl."

Source: Briefly.co.za