Alex Rodriguez, the ex-fiancé of Jennifer Lopez, proudly posed with a Porsche he had gifted her

Rodriguez bought the car for JLo in 2019 when she turned 50

Reacting to the photo of a dapper looking Rodriguez posing with the vehicle, netizens labelled him a savage

Legendary baseball player Alex Rodriguez has been labelled a savage by social media users.

Alex Rodriguez was spotted with a Porsche he gifted Jennifer Lopez in 2019. Photos: Alex Rodriguez and MEGA.

This is after Rodriguez shared a photo standing next to a red Porsche he had gifted his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez in 2019.

Rodriguez posed with his expensive car collection in the image shared on Thursday, August 19, including a white Mercedes Benz and black Bentley.

However, keen-eyed Instagram users noticed that the red Porsche he was leaning on looked familiar. He gifted JLo the high vehicle, which goes for over KSh 15 million, on her 50th birthday!

Social media users react

“I’m super down to earth,” he captioned the image.

Social media users responding to the photo wrote:

@hakeem__o:

“You took the car back from JLo.”

@pumpkin689pp:

“I thought you gave that red Porche to... Never mind.”

@notull56:

“Looks like JLo left not only you but the red car too.”

@cynthiavvalencia:

“Savage. Posing with the car he bought JLo for her birthday.”

@dnice:

“Haaaaaaaaaaa! I love it!”

@heidiwatney:

“I’ll take the red one, thank you!”

@marissaasuos:

“Isn't that the red car he bought JLo?”

Gifting JLo the car

Before handing over the keys to the singer, Rodriguez revealed she had not driven in a while.

"The irony is we're gonna buy her a car but she hasn't driven in 25 years," he said.

However, his eldest daughter, Natasha, told him the singer had a valid driver’s license.

Blindfold

They then blindfolded the excited singer before taking her outside the house where the new Porsche, customised with her name, was waiting.

When the blindfold was removed, JLo was overjoyed as she stated that:

"It's beautiful. I've never driven a car like that. I've never had a car like this. I've never driven a car period!"

Ben Affleck reunion

JLo and Rodriguez officially parted ways in April by releasing a joint statement.

However, soon after, she reignited her romance with her ex-flame, movie star Ben Affleck and their romance is flourishing.

JLo recently erased all traces of her ex-fiancé from her Instagram page and unfollowed him.

