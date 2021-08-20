Mixed reactions have trailed emerging photos of the mega-mansion where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reside in

The lovely structure is said to cost a whopping R3 billion and has mind-blogging features including multiple dining tables

While many people hailed the power couple for their rich building taste, others dreamed of residing in such a magnificent building

After taking on tasking royal duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle retire to their mega-mansion that is a home like no other.

Emerging photos of the magnificent structure have sparked reactions on social media.

The walls have the appearance of biscuits Photo Credit: Home Junkie

According to Home Junkie who shared photos of the mansion on Facebook, it costs a mind-boggling $19.9 million (R3 billion).

The structure is one befitting of royalty. It has a cream-themed interior with walls that take the form of biscuits.

It was also observed that the mega-mansion has multiple dining tables scattered at various locations as well as two pools.

Wikipedia reports that the couple got married in 2018 and have two kids.

Social media reacts

Alicia Jolanta Kubala said:

''I don’t see any rooms for the babies.. I see the one pink one, but no cribs, no kids items around. The furnishing surprises me a bit too, I thought they would go with a “modern” look. But what do I know, Maybe these are pics from before they moved in.''

Margaret Reimer wrote:

''Why can’t people just leave this family alone, Harry had money his Mother left him,so he had every right to have bought this home. Let them live!''

Peggy Reinbold-Wasson remarked:

''You have to admit - there is no way in the world she would’ve ever been able to afford that if she hadn’t married Harry.

''Love the house!! Gorgeous!!''

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share 'heartbroken' message on state of the world

In more news about the royal couple, Briefly News previously reported that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have penned a heartfelt statement lamenting the current global state of affairs.

The couple said they were "speechless" as they noted the situation in Afghanistan and the earthquake that has rocked Haiti.

All of this is given the Covid-19 pandemic that has rocked the world for nearly two years, according to Daily Express. The lengthy statement published on their Archwell website read:

“The planet is, undoubtedly, fragile right now. As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the crises in Afghanistan, we are left without words.

"As we all bear witness to the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after the recent earthquake, we are left heartbroken.

"And as we all see the continuing global health crisis, worsened by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared.

"When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realise it or not.

"And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it."

Meghan and Harry called on the masses to help the needy and implored world leaders to hasten humanitarian talks, according to a People report. The pair continued:

"It’s easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action – together.

"To start, we encourage you to join us in supporting several organisations doing critical work. We also urge those in positions of global influence to rapidly advance the humanitarian dialogues that are expected to take place.

"As an international community, it is the decisions we make now – to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet – that will prove our humanity.”

Signatures of the pair concluded the statement. The nonprofit organization founded in 2020 by the couple said it was supporting the emergency response in Haiti with its partner, World Central Kitchen.

