A Nigerian man identified as Osawe Aiwekhoe Elvis has taken to social media to celebrate his progress since 2015.

Osawe shared adorable photos of himself on LinkedIn and narrated the story behind each picture.

The young man has achieved tremendous success over the years. Photo credit: Osawe Aiwekhoe Elvis/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In the first frame, the young man could be seen wearing an overall and posing for the camera. According to him, he took the photo when he was a cadet with Mv Aida IV, Alexandria Port, Egypt, in 2015.

Osawe said he was studying at Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport at the time.

Describing the second frame, he said he was the second officer, JDPO with Psv Sophia Maria now DAENERYS TARGARYEN. This was taken at the FOT Onne port, Nigeria, in late 2019 while working at EJOVI Dredging and Marine Services Limited.

In his words:

"Frame 3 > Surfer #pilot with Utai 10, Adaz Marine Offshore Nigeria. Early 2019. Bourbon Interoil Nigeria Limited."

The young man said it has been a great transition, adding that his last contract was with Mv A-10 and her sister Mv A-30 as chief officer.

Many celebrate the young man

Ajanami Mercy said:

"You deserve it, is not easy to read book in Arab academy."

Orlu Victor commented:

"Impressive Osawe Aiwekhoe Elvis."

Datonye Robert Lawson-Jack wrote:

"Success is a marathon of consistency work out one day at a time."

Esther Jack said:

"More wins!"

In more inspirational career news, Briefly News previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Ikokwu Mercy Delight, has in a series of posts showing off her mechanic work and the reception was massive.

In a LinkedIn post written at the beginning of August, the female mechanic said that she does not give up when others are quitting.

Do not let fear limit you

She encouraged people to chase their dreams no matter what the cost of doing so could be. In another post, she advised on the need to overcome fear and succeed.

Some of the photos she shared on the platform have her under a car as she worked on fixing the vehicle’s faults.

Many people have reacted to her posts. A look through her profile on LinkedIn shows that the lady is also a maritime engineer.

"You are an inspiration"

Briefly News compiled some of the comments on her posts below:

Michael Ogar said:

"You are such an inspiration by what u are doing knowing u study and have easily switched maybe because of Nigeria system or ur passion for this. But I'm proud and happy u aren't backing off."

Pastor Emmanuel Isaac said:

"Great dream please keep it up. I see you flying on highway of glory."

Funsho Olanrewaju said:

"So true. Keep up with the hard work and keep believing in the Almighty GOD."

Ladi Tokosi said:

"You should consider protecting your hair. Well done."

Nkeiruka Udezue said:

"I love your positive drive. Go girl. Keep shinning."

Tobechukwu Ilukwe said:

"Keep the passion burning and be proud of your profession. It takes passion and creativity be an engineer. I respect that."

Source: Briefly.co.za